NBA Finals Announcers Warn Fever Will Be ‘Absolute Problem' Once Caitlin Clark Is Healthy
Another Indiana Pacers playoff game, another very good seat for Caitlin Clark. The injured Indiana Fever star was back courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. She was again joined by Aliyah Boston, but this time Natasha Howard got the third seat previously occupied by Lexie Hull.
It appears that in Indianapolis the back-to-back top picks in the 2023 and 2024 WNBA drafts get seats at all the big games, and their teammates have to take turns with the remaining ticket.
When ESPN showed the Fever trio during the first quarter of Game 3, Doris Burke said that the Fever had to get Clark back on the floor, with Richard Jefferson adding that once they did the team would be "an absolute problem.”
Howard, who was drafted No. 5 by the Fever in the 2014 WNBA draft, returned in free agency during the offseason. She's appeared in all nine games for Indiana this season and is fourth on the team in scoring with 11.9 points per game and is second in rebounding behind Boston.
The Fever are 4-5 this season. Earlier this week coach Stephanie White said that the team was being cautious and intentional with Clark’s return, but she was starting to ramp up.
More WNBA on Sports Illustrated