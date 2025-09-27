NBA Refs Defend WNBA Officials' Controversial No-Call Late in Lynx' Loss to Mercury
NBA officials are now on record agreeing with the highly criticized no-call by WNBA refs in the closing minute of the Mercury's 84–76 win over the Lynx in Game 3 of the semifinals on Friday night.
With 27 seconds to play in a four-point game, Lynx star Napheesa Collier caught a pass at the top of the perimeter and started to work to her left. But Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas stepped up and poked the ball loose, leading to an easy fast-break layup and an 82–76 lead.
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was furious. She thought Thomas fouled Collier, who was injured after the play, and the veteran coach stormed on the court to protest and was promptly ejected. After the game, Reeve didn't take any questions from reporters but went on a two-minute rant, calling the WNBA's decision to appoint the three Game 3 refs as "f---ing malpractice."
On Saturday, the NBA referees' official X account defended WNBA refs from her criticism by analyzing the Collier turnover.
"This is NOT a foul," the post reads. "Thomas legally gets to the ball and knocks the ball loose prior to any contact. The leg to leg contact is incidental once the ball is clearly loose. This was correctly judged in real time as a no call as were the subsequent technical fouls."
Foul or not, Reeve is now facing a likely hefty fine and possible suspension from the league. The Lynx will fight to keep their season alive in Game 4 on Sunday night—and might have to do so without Collier.