The New York Liberty Brought All the Championship Vibes to the 2025 Met Gala
Fresh off of their first WNBA title, a few of the stars of the New York Liberty attended the 2025 Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in fashion.
Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart as well as the organization's co-owner Clara Wu Tsai walked the carpet on Monday night in New York City.
Ionescu wore a long black skirt and suit jacket with a white bralette top underneath. Jones sported a black leather suit topped off with sunglasses and a broach. Stewart wore a white suit with a long jacket that had a little train and a hat to tie the look together.
Here's a closer look at their outfits.
Wu Tsai wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress from 1995. The black mermaid style dress was completed with white lace underneath the bottom.
The city of New York loves the Liberty, so it was a special night for these Liberty stars to be appreciated by the fashion community, too.
