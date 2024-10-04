Nika Mühl Posts Inspirational Message After Suffering Season-Ending ACL Injury
Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl now begins the process of working back from her knee injury suffered earlier this week while playing overseas.
Muhl, who starred for four seasons at UConn for coach Geno Auriemma and appeared in 16 games as a rookie in Seattle this year, sustained a torn ACL in her first game playing for Besiktas, a team in the Turkish Super League.
One day after the news of her knee injury became official, Muhl logged on to social media to pen a message to her followers.
"Anyone that knows me knows I work my ass off all the time. This time isn’t gonna be any different," Muhl wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate all the love and support so much—y'all really make this easier for my heart.
"I am grateful for all the people around me that are true testaments of what belief and perseverance can achieve after being denied hooping. This is just another opportunity for me to compete, this time against myself. Not to be cocky, but that’s an easy W."
Muhl, who was selected by Seattle with the No. 14 pick in April, is a part of a talented rookie class that made a big impact in the WNBA. But that class did experience some injury setbacks throughout the year.
Los Angeles Sparks center Cameron Brink suffered a season-ending knee injury in June, and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese sustained a wrist injury in early September that cut her season short. Kamilla Cardoso also missed some time with a shoulder issue throughout the year.
As the WNBA playoffs continue in October, Muhl will begin rehabbing in attempt to potentially be able to play at some point in the 2025 season. The Storm logged a 25–15 record in 2024 but were swept in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces.