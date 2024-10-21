SI

Nike Found Perfect Way to Celebrate New York Liberty's WNBA Title With Cool Video

The Liberty beat the Lynx 67-62 in Game 5 of the WNBA finals.
The New York Liberty won their first WNBA title Sunday night, and Nike was quick to celebrate it.

After the Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx, 67-62, in overtime of Game 5 of the WNBA finals, Nike published the following video on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Last week, Nike put up a billboard in Manhattan celebrating Sabrina Ionescu's game-winning shot from Game 3 of the series. So, the company has been all over celebrating accomplishments during this exciting WNBA postseason.

The Liberty won with a late comeback aided by Breanna Stewart, who tied the game at 60-60 after hitting a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Her trip to the charity stripe was controversial, as officials made a late call many disagreed with.

New York took command of the overtime period and was able to close things out to take home their first WNBA championship after five previous unsuccessful trips to the finals.

Nike thought that was a feat worth celebrating.

