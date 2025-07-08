Paige Bueckers Joins Only Caitlin Clark With Impressive WNBA Rookie Record
Paige Bueckers isn't winning games with the 6-14 Dallas Wings as often as she did in college with UConn but the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft is putting up big numbers in her rookie season, the likes of which we haven't seen since, well, last year when Caitlin Clark made her debut.
Bueckers, who had a tough game in Monday night's loss to the Phoenix Mercury, has joined Clark with some impressive WNBA rookie history through the first 15 games of her career. She's averaging 18.2 points and 5.5 assists, which makes her the only player except Clark to average over 15 points and five assists in her 15 games.
Bueckers and Clark have yet to face off against each other this season, as Clark missed the first Wings-Fever game late last month due to a groin injury. Hopefully she'll be back on the floor when Bueckers and the Wings come to Indiana on July 13.
On Monday, the WNBA announced the Fever-Wings game in Dallas in August has been moved to American Airlines Arena where more than 20,000 people will hopefully be able to watch these two young stars go head-to-head.