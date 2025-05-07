Paige Bueckers Calls Out One Mavericks Star to Attend a Wings Game This Season
Paige Bueckers hasn't been a member of the Dallas Wings for long, but she already knows who she wants to see court side at a home game.
The Wings made Bueckers the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft a few weeks ago, and she hopes another famous Dallas basketball player comes to watch her play this season—Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving showing up would fulfill her wish.
Bueckers hasn't been shy about her admiration for Irving in the past, so her answer didn't come as a huge shock.
"I would like to see Kyrie at a game for sure," Bueckers said on Wednesday.
That seems like something Irving will have to make happen.
The nine-time All-Star is currently rehabbing after tearing the ACL in his left knee on March 3. His availability for the 2025-26 season is unknown. Bueckers suffered the same injury to her left knee in 2022 and missed what would have been her junior season at UConn. She took a redshirt, then played two more seasons for the Huskies, culminating in a national championship campaign this past season.
Here's hoping Bueckers gets her wish and Irving shows up to support the Wings during her rookie season.