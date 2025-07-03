Paige Bueckers Had a Classy Reaction When She Found Out She Was Rookie of the Month
Paige Bueckers is the WNBA rookie of the month for June after she averaged 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 asssists. Bueckers missed half the month with injury, but the Wings went 3-4 in games she played. Dallas is 5-13 overall this season.
Wings' coach Chris Koclanes announced the news at practice on Thursday. Bueckers almost seemed embarassed to have the honor announced in front of the team, but came up with a short but classy response directed at her team. "Thank you guys," said Bueckers. "It's all because of you. That's the only way it's possible."
Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics won the award in May by averaging 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist a game. Bueckers averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists in May.
Buckers's solid rookie season has also included being named an All-Star starter.
