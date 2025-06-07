SI

Paige Bueckers Gets Positive Injury Update Ahead of Wings' Game Against Lynx

Paige Bueckers has missed three games with a concussion.

Eva Geitheim

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has cleared concussion protocol ahead of the Wings' game against the undefeated Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. The Wings currently have Bueckers listed as probable for the game with an illness, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Bueckers has missed the Wings' last three games with the concussion. In her absence, the Wings have gone 0-3 and currently are last place in the Western Conference at 1-8 on the year. Bueckers last played on May 29 in the Wings' 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky.

Coming off a fairytale ending to her storied collegiate career at UConn, Bueckers has faced some bumps in the road to begin her pro career. Still, she is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game through the first six games of her rookie year.

If Bueckers doesn't return for Sunday's game, she would next have the opportunity to come back for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Mercury.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/WNBA