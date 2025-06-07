Paige Bueckers Gets Positive Injury Update Ahead of Wings' Game Against Lynx
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has cleared concussion protocol ahead of the Wings' game against the undefeated Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. The Wings currently have Bueckers listed as probable for the game with an illness, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.
Bueckers has missed the Wings' last three games with the concussion. In her absence, the Wings have gone 0-3 and currently are last place in the Western Conference at 1-8 on the year. Bueckers last played on May 29 in the Wings' 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky.
Coming off a fairytale ending to her storied collegiate career at UConn, Bueckers has faced some bumps in the road to begin her pro career. Still, she is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game through the first six games of her rookie year.
If Bueckers doesn't return for Sunday's game, she would next have the opportunity to come back for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Mercury.