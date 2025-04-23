Paige Bueckers Cracked the Perfect Dad Joke About Her Booming Popularity in Dallas
Paige Bueckers might be the best thing to happen to Dallas since the Mavericks acquired Luka Doncic, and the WNBA media knows it.
During Bueckers's introductory press conference on Wednesday, the Wings rookie fielded a light-hearted question from a Dallas reporter who referenced her fast-growing popularity after she was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.
"How does it feel knowing that you're probably the hottest thing in Dallas right now?" the reporter asked.
"I would say the weather is probably hotter than me," Bueckers said, eliciting lots of laughs from the room. "Different than Connecticut and Minnesota."
So humble. And a great sense of humor? The Wings got themselves a bona fide superstar.
Though Bueckers will be moving cities to kick off her WNBA career, she won't easily forget her roots in Storrs and her hometown of Hopkins, Minn. The Hopkins city council recently announced that the city will be renamed, "Paige Bueckers, Minn.," on May 16 in honor of the rookie's debut with the Wings.
When her debut finally rolls around, Bueckers will be ready to apply everything her UConn coach Geno Auriemma has taught her in the last five years, corny dad jokes included.