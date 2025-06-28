Paige Bueckers Dapped Up Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Mid-Game During Fever-Wings
The stars were out at American Airlines Center in Dallas to watch the Wings take on the Indiana Fever, including someone who meant the world to Wings rookie Paige Bueckers (No, not Azzi Fudd).
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, Bueckers's self-proclaimed favorite player, was in the house Thursday night watching Bueckers represent their city. Bueckers said just a month ago that she hoped to see Irving at a Wings game one day, and it looks like Irving finally made the trip, sitting courtside on one of the baselines.
Bueckers didn't seem to have time to catch up with Irving before the game, but she snuck in a cool dap with the Mavs guard during a super quick break in action before the end of the first half.
Check out that moment below:
Bueckers also capped off the first half with a buzzer-beater logo three à la Caitlin Clark, who sat out against the Wings, missing her second straight game due to a groin injury.
Here's a video of Bueckers's buzzer-beater in which you can see Irving in the background get fired-up after her shot:
Bueckers had 12 points heading into the half and helped cut the Fever's daunting lead to 13. The Wings still face an uphill battle against the Clark-less Fever, but they certainly have the star fanbase to back them up.