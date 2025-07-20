Paige Bueckers Jokes UConn Coach Geno Auriemma Would’ve Hated Watching All-Star Game
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers enjoyed a memorable debut in Saturday's WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis, as she helped lift Team Napheesa Collier to a 151-131 blowout win over Team Caitlin Clark.
Bueckers kicked things off with a four-point shot to open the game's scoring and would finish with six points along with eight assists. Bueckers, the only rookie from the 2025 class to be named a WNBA All-Star starter, ended up taking on more of a facilitator role in the easy-going romp while bonding with her teammates on the court.
It was all fun and games until Bueckers was asked in an in-game interview what her former UConn Huskies coach, Geno Auriemma, would have to say about the WNBA teams' performances.
"What do you think Coach Auriemma would say about the defense being played in this game?" ESPN's Ryan Ruocco asked Bueckers.
"Just complete awful," Bueckers replied. "Disturbing demonstration of basketball on both ends of the floor."
That about sums it up.
Auriemma's former players—Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier—surely know the feeling of being coached by the grizzled Huskies legend all too well. With Auriemma nowhere to be seen at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, it looks like the players had themselves a fun night to remember, even if the actual basketball didn't meet the professional standard.