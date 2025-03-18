UConn's Paige Bueckers Wants to 'Cherish' Last March Madness Run
Paige Bueckers's incredible college career at UConn is nearing an end as the NCAA tournament starts on Thursday. Whenever the Huskies are knocked out of the tournament, if at all, then Bueckers's college career will officially be over.
As she prepares for the NCAA tournament, which she fully plans on helping the Huskies win, Bueckers told People's Natasha Dye that she's just trying to "cherish" the experience.
"It's like you know the end is near, so you're trying to cherish it and drag it out as long as possible because you don't want it to end," Bueckers said. "But yeah, it's definitely a crazy surreal feeling. You try not to even think about it being the end."
It sounds like the possibility of Bueckers's career ending early is motivating her to make sure UConn continues to the national title game on Sunday, April 6.
"There's a lot of pressures that can come with it," Bueckers said. "Win or go home. It's my last one ever. There really is no do-overs, so just trying not to think about that and really just playing with passion, joy and to have fun."
The UConn women's basketball team has won the NCAA tournament 11 times, which is the most out of every NCAA team, both men's and women's. However, the Huskies last won in 2016, meaning Bueckers has yet to hoist up that trophy. Bueckers has competed in three Final Fours, and was even part of UConn's runner-up campaign in 2022, but she still wants to be a national champion. We'll see how the Huskies do this year.
Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, which begins on Monday, April 14. Bueckers has a big month ahead of her.