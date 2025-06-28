Wings' Paige Bueckers Ruled Out for Saturday's Game Against Mystics
On Friday, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers justified being taken No. 1 overall and then some. She tagged the Indiana Fever for 27 points, pulled down a rebound, and handed out six assists in a 94–86 defeat.
However, she also appears to have hurt her right knee. On Saturday, the struggling Wings ruled Bueckers out for their game against the Washington Mystics with an injury to that joint.
Dallas is 4-13 this season—last in the Western Conference. However, the Minnesota native has proven to be everything the franchise hoped for and more. Through 12 games, she's averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 35.5 minutes per contest.
With UConn in her final collegiate season this past academic year, Bueckers made the All-America team and helped the Huskies win the national championship.
After playing the Mystics, the Wings will return home Thursday to take on the Phoenix Mercury.