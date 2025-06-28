Wings' Paige Bueckers Ruled Out for Saturday's Game Against Mystics

Game Status Report: @DallasWings vs. @WashMystics

Paige Bueckers – Out (Right Knee)

DiJonai Carrington – Doubtful (Rib)

Luisa Geiselsöder – Out (Nat. Team Obligation)

Ty Harris – Out (Left Knee)

Teaira McCowan – Out (Nat. Team Obligation)

Maddy Siegrist – Out (Right Knee)