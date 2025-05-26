Paige Bueckers Stars in Funny New TikTok Video With UConn’s Azzi Fudd
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is still looking for her first win of the WNBA season after Saturday's 83-75 defeat to the Atlanta Dream. But there was someone special to help cheer her up following the loss, as her former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd was in the stands rooting for Bueckers during the game.
Bueckers and Fudd share a long history traced across their up-and-down years on the Huskies, with the two supporting each other during their respective ACL injuries and then finally winning their first NCAA title this past season.
During Fudd's visit, the two friends linked up for a funny new TikTok video posted to Fudd's account in which they took part in a viral trend that all the kids are apparently doing these days.
After eating together at a restaurant, Fudd asked Bueckers how much the meal was, to which Bueckers replied, "$200."
"Oh, that's not that bad," Fudd said.
Fudd sweetly captioned the video, "Princess treatment every time I'm with her."
Some friendships last a lifetime. This one certainly seems like it will.