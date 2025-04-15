Paige Bueckers Had Great Reaction When College Teammate Was Taken in WNBA Draft
Paige Bueckers was the top pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night, but she was not the only UConn Huskies player taken. Her teammates Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin were both taken in the third round. Chen went No. 30 to the Golden State Valkyries and Griffin went No. 37 to the Minnesota Lynx.
When Chen's name was called Bueckers was signing autographs on the red carpet with cameras rolling. Bueckers heard her teammate's name and was thrilled shouting, "Let's go!"
Chen played three seasons at Stanford before transfering to UConn ahead of the 2024-2025 season. She started all 40 games for the Huskies during their run to the national championship. Chen averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23 minutes a game.
Griffin averaged 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds a game during the '22-'23 season but tore her ACL half-way through the '23-'24 season. She played 16 games as a senior during the team's championship run.