SI

Paige Bueckers Had WNBA Fans in Awe With Her Awesome Move in Home Debut

The former UConn star is already wowing fans at the WNBA level.

Andy Nesbitt

Paige Bueckers had 15 points, five rebounds and six assists in her first preseason game in Dallas.
Paige Bueckers had 15 points, five rebounds and six assists in her first preseason game in Dallas. / Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images
In this story:

Paige Bueckers wowed the home crowd in Dallas for the first time in her WNBA career on Saturday as she had 15 points in the Wings' preseason win over Toyota Antelopes of Japan.

The former UConn star, who was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft last month, also had six assists in the victory and the coolest one came on a sweet one-handed toss to Arike Ogunbowale who was able to finish off the play with an easy layup.

These two could become quite the duo in Dallas, especially if they keep doing things like this:

WNBA fans rightfully loved that pass and the Bueckers-Ogunbowale combo:

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA