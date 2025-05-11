Paige Bueckers Had WNBA Fans in Awe With Her Awesome Move in Home Debut
The former UConn star is already wowing fans at the WNBA level.
Paige Bueckers wowed the home crowd in Dallas for the first time in her WNBA career on Saturday as she had 15 points in the Wings' preseason win over Toyota Antelopes of Japan.
The former UConn star, who was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft last month, also had six assists in the victory and the coolest one came on a sweet one-handed toss to Arike Ogunbowale who was able to finish off the play with an easy layup.
These two could become quite the duo in Dallas, especially if they keep doing things like this:
WNBA fans rightfully loved that pass and the Bueckers-Ogunbowale combo:
