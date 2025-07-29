Fans Loved Paige Bueckers’s Selfless Move After Wings’ Win Over Liberty
The Dallas Wings stunned the New York Liberty on Wednesday night in a 92-82 upset win that was by far one of their best team performances this WNBA season.
Rookie Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale put up a game-high 20 points apiece, with Ogunbowale also dishing out a career-high and franchise record-tying 14 assists. The Wings made just one field goal in the final quarter but were able to stave off a Breanna Stewart-less Liberty side to notch their eighth win on the year.
After their big games, Bueckers and Ogunbowale both took the podium in the postgame press conference. At one point, the Wings rookie was asked a question about her individual performance, but she quickly changed the topic and spent most of the time talking about Ogunbowale's performance instead.
"For me, it wasn't really about my performance, but Arike's," Bueckers said. "It's a 'what have you done for me lately' world, 'what have you done for me lately' league. I think everybody should be writing the story about Arike tonight. To have an efficient 20 points, 14 assists, one turnover, and just playing within the offense, playing within the flow, playing both sides of the ball ... I think for a performance like this tonight, the story should be about her."
Such a great move from Bueckers to give her teammate her flowers. Even if the Wings don't have the best record (8-19) entering the second stretch of the season, the Bueckers-Ogunbowale duo can clearly be a very dangerous threat when both guards are playing at the top of their game.