Phoenix Mercury’s Natasha Cloud Had Funny Response to Question About Season Grades
Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud kept things lighthearted in a postgame interview following her team’s 83-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun at Footprint Center on Monday.
Cloud, who logged 18 points and 10 assists, was asked what grade she would give her team through 19 regular-season games.
“I wasn’t really a school person, so I don’t know about grades,” Cloud said. “I got ‘E’ for ‘eligible’ when I was in school.”
Coming off an 88-82 loss to the Indiana Fever over the weekend, the Mercury played shorthanded against the Sun with both veteran guard Diana Taurasi and Rebecca Allen sitting out due to injuries. Phoenix went 3-of-17 from beyond the arc but made a late surge in the fourth quarter as Cloud helped the Mercury go on a 12-3 run.
Phoenix’s last-gasp comeback ultimately proved unsuccessful, and the Mercury would suffer their 10th loss of the season at home. Mercury’s Brittany Griner and Kahleah Copper finished the game as the team’s top scorers with 21 points apiece.
After a tough stretch that saw the team play three games in four days, Phoenix (9-10) will face the Dallas Wings on the road on Wednesday.