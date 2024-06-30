Diana Taurasi Had Classy Quote About Caitlin Clark After Mercury-Fever Game
In another highly-anticipated game, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi met on the court for the first time in the WNBA on Sunday.
Taurasi had made headlines back in April when she said that "reality was coming" for Clark, who was still playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament at the time, in professional basketball. Taurasi was essentially saying that Clark may have been a big star in college, but that she would go right back to rookie status in the pros.
But after Sunday's game, which saw Clark's Fever defeat Taurasi's Mercury 88–82, Taurasi was asked about Clark's impact on women's basketball, and the three-time WNBA champion had a classy response.
"It's amazing. What Caitlin's been able to do in her short career so far has been nothing short of remarkable. The one thing that I really love about her... she loves the game. You can tell she's put the work in."
"Even throughout her short career, it's been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her and she keeps showing up and she keeps getting better every single game. So her future is super bright."
That's high praise, especially coming from a 21-year WNBA veteran like Taurasi. The Mercury star may have given Clark some tough love through the media back in April, but there was nothing but respect between the two WNBA stars during the Fever-Mercury game, as evidenced by this interaction the two shared during a break in the action.
Clark certainly has a bright future. But the present is also radiant for the Fever rookie, who, in racking up 15 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists, fell just one rebound shy of compiling the first triple-double by a rookie in league history.
And Clark appears to have earned the respect of one of the most decorated women's basketball players of all-time.