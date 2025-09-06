SI

Rhyne Howard Came Incredibly Close to Breaking WNBA Three-Point Record Once Again

The Dream's star guard has done it again.

Blake Silverman

Rhyne Howard drained nine three-pointers on Friday
Rhyne Howard drained nine three-pointers on Friday / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
No WNBA player has made 10 three-pointers in a game. Heading into Friday night, four players have reached nine: Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Mitchell, Arike Ogunbowale and Rhyne Howard. Howard reached the feat earlier this season and now, she becomes the first player to make nine three-pointers twice in a game over their career.

The Dream's star guard dropped 37 points with six assists and five rebounds Friday in a 104-85 win over the Sparks. She drained nine of her 17 three-point attempts, coming dangerously close to hitting that elusive 10 threes threshold.

As a team, the Dream made 19 total threes on the night, which sets a franchise record and ties the league's single game record per the WNBA. Maya Caldwell added five three-pointers in 31 minutes off the bench.

Howard, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, earned her third All-Star appearance this year. She's averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game this year as the Dream hold a 28-14 record—currently good for the second seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs.

Atlanta has just two games left on their regular-season schedule which are both against the Sun. We'll see if Howard can go out and drain 10 threes.

