Sabrina Ionescu's Dad Had The Best Reaction to Her Three-Point Contest Performance
Perhaps the only thing better than winning the three-point contest during WNBA All-Star weekend? Knowing you got this reaction out of your dad.
As she dominated said contest on the court on Friday night, Sabrina Ionescu's father watched on in support, when he was also captured erupting in what was an adorable show of pride.
Indeed, in the clip shared by the Liberty's social media team, Sab's father is shown screaming out in pure joy as another of his daughter's shots found its target. That's how you cheer on your kid.
Take a look at that awesome moment below:
Ionescu would then go on to win Friday's three-point challenge, notching 30 points in the final to beat out Allisha Gray's 22. She has now won the title twice—and avenged her 2024 loss vs. Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry.
And if this video is any indication, we're sure her parents are incredibly proud.