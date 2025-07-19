SI

Sabrina Ionescu's Dad Had The Best Reaction to Her Three-Point Contest Performance

Just iconic.

Brigid Kennedy

Dan Ionescu, above, was clearly fired up for his superstar daughter.
Dan Ionescu, above, was clearly fired up for his superstar daughter. / New York Liberty / X / Screensho
In this story:

Perhaps the only thing better than winning the three-point contest during WNBA All-Star weekend? Knowing you got this reaction out of your dad.

As she dominated said contest on the court on Friday night, Sabrina Ionescu's father watched on in support, when he was also captured erupting in what was an adorable show of pride.

Indeed, in the clip shared by the Liberty's social media team, Sab's father is shown screaming out in pure joy as another of his daughter's shots found its target. That's how you cheer on your kid.

Take a look at that awesome moment below:

Ionescu would then go on to win Friday's three-point challenge, notching 30 points in the final to beat out Allisha Gray's 22. She has now won the title twice—and avenged her 2024 loss vs. Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry.

And if this video is any indication, we're sure her parents are incredibly proud.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/WNBA