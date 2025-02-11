SI

Sabrina Ionescu Has High Hopes for WNBA Expansion Franchise in Portland

Ionescu knows the Portland fanbase is ready for their WNBA team.

Blake Silverman

New York Liberty guard Ionescu talks to media before the Oregon vs. Baylor game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.
New York Liberty guard Ionescu talks to media before the Oregon vs. Baylor game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sabrina Ionescu is ready for the WNBA to be back in Oregon.

In 2026, the league makes its return to Portland as the city was awarded an expansion team as the WNBA's 15th franchise. The Golden State Valkyries begin play in 2025 as the 13th team. The Toronto Tempo will join the party alongside the currently unnamed Portland franchise in 2026.

Ionescu, the Oregon Ducks alum and WNBA champion last season as one of the New York Liberty's stars, shared her excitement surrounding the league's rapid expansion, which includes multiple new teams close to home. She's a Walnut Creek, Calif. native, which is located in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area where the Valkyries will now call home.

The University of Oregon, where Ionescu starred for four years, is about a two-hour drive south from Portland, the WNBA's newest city. She got to know the Oregon fanbase extremely well during her time with the Ducks before the Liberty made her the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Now, she's overjoyed to see those same fans get their own team after their previous WNBA franchise, the Portland Fire, dissolved in 2002.

"I'm so excited knowing what that fanbase has kind of, you know, how much they enjoy and love women's basketball," Ionescu said about the incoming Portland franchise in an interview with Front Office Sports. "Just from my time back in Eugene and knowing that they're going to show that team a lot of love and support and continue to push the WNBA forward. I'm very excited for both [Portland and Golden State] to come into this space and create new fans. I think that's the most important part."

Whether Ionescu's WNBA career will eventually lead her back out West, well, we'll have to wait and find out.

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

