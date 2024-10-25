Shaq Gave His Honest Take on Caitlin Clark on Angel Reese’s Podcast
Shaquille O’Neal has long held a valuable friendship with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese since before Reese arrived in the WNBA. As a guest on a recent episode of Reese’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, the NBA great frankly discussed his thoughts about one of Reese’s peers and on-court rivals: Caitlin Clark.
Shaq has doled out a fair amount of praise to Clark in the past year, but this appeared to be the first time he and Reese had a public, on-air conversation about the Indiana Fever star.
Shaq asked Reese why she thought people loved Clark, to which Reese replied that Clark could shoot threes from the logo.
“You know why I love Steph Curry? ‘Cause I’ve never seen that before,” Shaq told Reese. “He’s doing stuff that people never seen before. (Clark’s) doing stuff we never seen before… And I was a hater because you know I’m down with you, like, ‘She not gonna hit that shot’ then bam, like d---… Like if I say 10 times you not gonna hit the shot and you hit the shot, that means you the truth.”
The four-time NBA champ gave Clark her flowers just over a month ago, calling the Fever guard “the real deal.”
“(Clark) does everything right,” Shaq said. “I never spoke about her (before) because Angel (Reese) is my girl but I can truthfully say—Caitlin Clark is for real. I’m watching her play and I'm trying to be upset but she makes the right pass, makes the right play.”
Clark is coming off a historic first season in the W that saw her win Rookie of the Year honors and lead the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. She is currently enjoying her time off playing golf and hanging out with her teammates amid the new “Unrivaled” women’s basketball league’s attempts to recruit her this offseason.