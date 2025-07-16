Shaquille O'Neal Offers Aggressive Warning to Robert Griffin III Over Angel Reese Post
The fallout from Robert Griffin III's X post about Angel Reese continues into another week and now a high-profile sports personality has jumped in with a warning.
Back on July 10 Griffin wrote a lengthy message on X (formerly known as Twitter) denouncing the racist rhetoric that has been used—mostly by online trolls—toward Reese this WNBA season. In his tweet, Griffin claimed he was in contact with some people in Reese's "inner circle" who told him Reese has "grown to hate Caitlin Clark."
Reese seemingly responded to this with her own post: "lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work."
Shaquille O'Neal, whose connection to Reese runs through their shared LSU experience, took the opportunity to address the situation while appearing on the latest episode of the Off the Record podcast.
"RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I'm gonna punch you in your f---ing face," O'Neal said. "K. It's enough. Like, I don't usually do stuff like this but stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast, leave my Angel Reese alone. I'm the one calling her and telling her not to respond, f---ing stop it. That's the last time. K. Thank you."
"She's not gonna respond cause I'm the one calling and telling her, 'Baby, keep it classy,'" O'Neal continued. "Because she's not soft, by any means, she's from the streets. But I'm like, you're beautiful, don't indulge with these fools. Cause he's a fool. You don't even have G14 classification to say that. I would respect it more if Lisa Leslie said it. Like, that's y'all category. Stay out of them people's category. Like I don't mind you doing your job, but don't pick on that little girl. Cause guess what? I'm her protector. Now pick on me. You pick on me, I'm gonna punch you in your f---ing face."