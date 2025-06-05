Sidelined Caitlin Clark Had Fever Coaches Cracking Up With Pregame Routine Gone Wrong
Caitlin Clark got off to a great start in her sophomore season for the Indiana Fever, but the campaign was derailed almost immediately, as the WNBA superstar suffered a quad injury in the fourth game of the year. She hasn't played since May 24. It's the first time Clark has missed games due to injury in college or the pros, so she's been keeping herself busy on the sidelines.
During games, Clark can be seen making her thoughts known to referees during breaks in play. Before games, she still dedicates time to signing autographs for the fans missing out on the chance to see her play on the court. And ahead of Tuesday night's contest against the Washington Mystics, Clark had the coaching staff cracking up thanks to a pregame routine gone wrong.
Looking every part of the bored professional athlete who would do anything to get back on the field of play, Clark spent pregame warmups bouncing a ball on the Fever sideline. She got a little too enthusiastic with one bounce and sent it flying into her team's bench, leaving her coaches laughing.
Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds for the Fever this season. Her return date is still unknown, but the team and fans of the W are hoping it's sooner rather than later.