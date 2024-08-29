Simone Biles Shared Powerful Message After Watching Caitlin Clark, Fever Get Big Win
Of all the famous people who’ve attended Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever games this past season, a certain G.O.A.T. might take the cake.
11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles was seen at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the Fever’s thrilling 84-80 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night. Fans gave Biles a roaring, standing ovation when it was announced that she was in the house, no doubt starstruck that they were in the same building as not only Biles but U.S. sprinter Gabby Thomas, who won three gold medals in the Paris Games and was watching the game as well.
After the Fever’s win, Biles shared an emphatic message on her social media.
Biles wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS. so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games.”
The 27-year-old gymnast also posted a video to her Instagram Stories of Clark swishing a three-pointer during the game, which Clark later reshared with four heart emojis.
Clark, who set the WNBA single-season rookie record for three-pointers on Wednesday, was able to meet Biles in person afterward for a quick but priceless exchange—talk about too much greatness in one room. The 22-year-old guard finished with 19 points and five assists in Wednesday's win.
Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history this past summer and took home three gold medals and one silver medal in Paris.