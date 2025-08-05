Sky Coach Provides Update on Angel Reese's Return From Injury
Angel Reese missed the Chicago Sky's last two games as she deals with an ongoing back issue. She last played on July 29, but missed two games prior to that, including the highly-anticipated matchup vs. the Indiana Fever, for the same reason. Then, she missed Tuesday's practice also for an illness on top of the back issue. And, it sounds like there's no set time for the Sky star's return right now.
Sky coach Tyler Marsh shared the update on Reese ahead of Tuesday's game vs. the Washington Mystics.
"There isn't a concrete time table, as to the extent that I know," Marsh said, via Winsidr. "It's the back injury, and she continues to be day-to-day. ... I think she's progressing, but we'll wait and see."
After Tuesday night's game, the Sky's next contest is on Thursday vs. the Atlanta Dream. We'll see if Reese is available to compete or is still sidelined with either an illness or the back issue.
Through 23 games, Reese is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. The Sky rank 12th in the WNBA with a 7-21 record.