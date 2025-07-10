SI

Sophie Cunningham’s Bewildered Reaction to Foul Call Led to Lots of Jokes

Andy Nesbitt

Sophie Cunningham was not impressed with this call by the refs.
Sophie Cunningham was not impressed with this call by the refs. / @WNBA
In this story:

The Indiana Fever got Caitlin Clark back for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Valkyries and then got blown out at home, 80-61. It was a frustrating game for the Fever as everyone in the lineup struggled all afternoon.

One of those players was Sophie Cunningham, who finished with just three points. During the fourth quarter, it looked like she had drawn a foul against the Valkyries, only to have the call go against her. Cunningham was visibly upset with the referees and tried to get her coach, Stephanie White, to challenge the play, but that didn't happen and the Valkyrie kept possession of the ball.

Here's Cunningham's exasperated reaction to the call:

WNBA fans had lots of jokes about that:

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA