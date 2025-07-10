Sophie Cunningham’s Bewildered Reaction to Foul Call Led to Lots of Jokes
The Indiana Fever got Caitlin Clark back for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Valkyries and then got blown out at home, 80-61. It was a frustrating game for the Fever as everyone in the lineup struggled all afternoon.
One of those players was Sophie Cunningham, who finished with just three points. During the fourth quarter, it looked like she had drawn a foul against the Valkyries, only to have the call go against her. Cunningham was visibly upset with the referees and tried to get her coach, Stephanie White, to challenge the play, but that didn't happen and the Valkyrie kept possession of the ball.
Here's Cunningham's exasperated reaction to the call:
