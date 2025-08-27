Sophie Cunningham Cracks Raunchy Joke About Her Post-Surgery Rehab
Leave it to Fever guard Sophie Cunningham to deliver the funniest updates on her surgery rehab.
Cunningham underwent surgery for her season-ending MCL tear in her right knee last week and is expected to make a full recovery. While she remains away from the team to focus on her rehab, the veteran has stayed plenty active on her socials and continues to banter with her teammates online.
On Tuesday during the new episode of Cunningham's podcast, Show Me Something, Cunningham shared a positive update on her post-surgery recovery that hilariously took a turn for the raunchy.
Cunningham and co-host West Wilson talked about the meds she was taking to manage the pain, and she discussed how she was generally feeling after the operation.
"Honestly real good," Cunningham said. "They went in there, and everything-oh, listen to this. They said for my age, and for what I do for a living, that my knees are looking real nice. I said, that's what he said!"
Classic. Michael Scott would be proud.
Cunningham added that she has done a bit of physical therapy and has mostly just been icing her knee so far. It's good to see the veteran guard in a cheery mood cracking jokes, even if they border on lewd. Hopefully, Cunningham can avoid a WNBA fine this time on the mic after getting penalized in each of the first three episodes of her podcast for criticizing referees.