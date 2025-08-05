Sophie Cunningham Says WNBA Fined Her Over Comments on First Episode of New Podcast
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham may have slipped up just a bit during the first episode of her new podcast, Show Me Something.
The podcast released its first episode on July 30, and while filming episode No. 2, Cunningham revealed that she received some discipline from the WNBA over comments she made in the debut episode.
"The WNBA fined me," said Cunningham. "Dude, they fined me $1,500. I was like what? This is just the beginning!"
"What happens is [the WNBA] emails our GM and she pulls me aside... and she just smiled and goes 'Hey, they’re gonna fine you again.' I even told them–I credited them that their job was hard! I did say that and I said that I would not be good at it. I did say that, like, look at the whole picture? What are we doing?" she said of the $1,500 fine.
Among the topics discussed on the show's first episode was whether her Fever teammate Caitlin Clark was the undisputed face of the WNBA. In that discussion,Cunningham lashed out at anyone who denies that Clark is the league's biggest star, and even called them "Dumb as f---."
It's not the first time this season that Cunningham has been fined by the WNBA, either. In late July, Cunningham was fined $500 stemming from a TikTok video in which she criticized the league's referees. Now, she says she's been hit with another, more significant fine, following her comments on the podcast.