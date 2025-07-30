Sophie Cunningham Had NSFW Message to Anyone Who Doesn't Consider Caitlin Clark Face of WNBA
Since coming out Iowa as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, there has been no player more popular in the WNBA than Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
From receiving record votes for the All-Star Game and drawing record viewership, to opponents moving their games against the Fever to larger venues to accommodate fan interest, Clark has helped bring significantly greater attention to the WNBA over the last two years.
Despite the proven effect Clark has had, not everyone views her as the face of the WNBA. Clark's teammate, Sophie Cunningham, passionately disagrees with that take, and shared some blunt thoughts on the topic during the first episode of her new podcast, Show Me Something.
"It literally pisses me off when people say she's not the face of the league," Cunningham said. "WHAT. There's really good, well known people in our league. I'm not discrediting them. We have a lot of bada— in our league. Hell yeah to that, I'm all for that. When people try to argue that she's not the face of our league or if our league would be where we're at without her, you're dumb as s—. You’re literally dumb as f—.”
Clark might not be the best player in the WNBA in just her second season—especially with injuries limiting her this year—but it's hard to even debate she's not the face of the league with the superstardom she has already reached. Even the majority of her peers recently voted in an anonymous survey by The Athletic that she would be the face of the WNBA in five years.
Clark has simply become one of the most famous athletes in any sport—not just basketball—and naturally, that has resulted in her emerging as the face of the ever-growing WNBA.