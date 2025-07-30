Sophie Cunningham’s Rapid Rise to Fame Includes Brand New Podcast Deal
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has been reaping the rewards ever since her viral on-court defense of teammate Caitlin Clark against the Connecticut Sun last month.
Cunningham is set to host a new podcast after signing a deal with Colin Cowherd's digital media property The Volume, according to Front Office Sports. The sports and pop culture podcast, which debuts Wednesday, is titled, Show Me Something, and will be co-hosted by Cunningham and West Wilson from Bravo's Summer House.
It's the latest lucrative turn of events for Cunningham, who has enjoyed a rather rapid rise to fame of late. The seven-year WNBA vet has secured sponsorship deals with home security company Ring, Arby's and Adidas within the last two months; she also received a pro wrestling offer to join Women of Wrestling (WOW), an all-female wrestling circuit.
Not to mention, Cunningham's social media has exploded since her retaliation foul on a Sun player on June 17, which served as an act of payback after Clark was shoved to the ground earlier in the game. Cunningham currently has 2.7 million followers combined on TikTok and Instagram.
In just her first season with the Fever, Cunningham has clearly wasted no time profiting from her newfound fame.