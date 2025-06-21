Sophie Cunningham’s TikTok Account Has Exploded Since Viral Defense of Caitlin Clark
It’s been a busy week for Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.
On Tuesday, Cunningham found herself at the center of the fracas that broke out between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun. What started out as a bit of trash talk and shoving between Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon quickly devolved into a bit of chaos near the end of the game.
In the final minute of action, Cunningham committed a hard foul against Sheldon, seemingly in retaliation for the action that had been aimed at Clark, which resulted in both Cunningham and Sheldon getting ejected. In addition, Cunningham received a $400 fine for the Flagrant 2 she was assessed and a second fine of an undisclosed amount for her role in the brawl that followed.
But according to a report from Jacob Feldman at Sportico, Cunningham may very well have already made up the difference in her fine, though by an unconventional means: her follower count.
Since Cunningham’s move in defense of her teammate, she’s seen her TikTok follower count rise rapidly and steadily from roughly 302,000 to more than 1.2 million. Cunningham celebrated her feat of clearing one million followers with, of course, a TikTok dance.
She also posted a video seemingly in reference to her hard foul, mouthing along to the lyrics “I mean I could, but why would I want to?” from the song “Hands to Myself” by Selena Gomez.
In addition to the rise in her follower count, Cunningham has apparently also seen a surge in jersey sales, with them now listed on the Fever’s online store as shipping “on or before July 8.”
“It’s unprecedented growth,” Addison Abdo, who represents Cunningham at sports management agency PRP told Sportico. “We work with some pretty big athletes that have gone viral for some pretty big things, but this has been something that I haven’t seen before—this type of growth in this short amount of time … was very new territory.”
Cunningham is a veteran. While it is her seventh season in the WNBA, it’s just her first with the Fever, having arrived during what was a busy offseason for Indiana as they retooled their roster in hopes of competing for a title.
We’ve seen the Caitlin Clark effect and the rise in interest in the WNBA in general manifest in several interesting ways. Yes, ratings and ticket sales are up across the board, but so are some more specific and direct engagement methods, like voting trends in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game, or in Cunningham’s case, her follower count.