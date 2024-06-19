Sparks' Cameron Brink Left Arena Without Assistance After Injury, per Report
The Los Angeles Sparks have struggled this season—their 4-11 record puts them on pace for their worst winning percentage in franchise history—but the team has tentatively found a bright spot in the play of forward Cameron Brink.
On the heels of a decorated career at Stanford, Brink has blocked 2.3 shots per game so far this season, good for third in the league. Her offense needs work, but she appears on the way to becoming a productive professional.
That's what made her apparent knee injury Tuesday during the team's 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun so devastating. Tuesday night, however, veteran WNBA analyst Terrika Foster-Brasby offered Sparks fans a positive update.
"Sources tell me Cameron Brink walked out of Mohegan Sun arena with no assistance, no ice, and no visible brace (but she was wearing long pants)," Foster-Brasby wrote on social media. "Hopefully that’s good news, but (coach) Curt Miller did say post game she’d be evaluated tomorrow."
Los Angeles has back-to-back road games against the contending New York Liberty lined up Thursday and Saturday.