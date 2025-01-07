SI

Sparks' Cameron Brink Has Positive Two-Word Update About Recovery From ACL Injury

Kristen Wong

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on from the bench during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.com Arena on July 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. / Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink shared an encouraging update on her ongoing recovery after suffering a torn left ACL last summer.

Brink, who recently joined Unrivaled’s Lunar Owls as a wild-card pick, will sit out for the inaugural season of the startup 3-on-3 women’s basketball league due to her injury rehab but did make the trip to Miami to show her support for her team.

Brink told reporters that she “feels great” five months after her successful knee surgery, though she hasn’t yet participated in any on-court drills during the first few practices with her new team.

“I’m not able to do a ton,” Brink told ESPN’s Kendra Andrews on Tuesday. “I’m just really appreciative that I’m able to be here and that my teammates are super accepting of me and cheering me on from the sidelines. I haven’t been able to do a ton, but [am doing] more and more every day.”

The 23-year-old was seen shooting around with Unrivaled teammate Shakira Austin in a video posted to Brink’s Instagram Stories this week. The majority of her left leg seemed to be wrapped with some kind of brace. 

Last year, Brink saw her WNBA rookie season get cut short due to her ACL injury and was forced to give up her spot on USA Basketball’s 3x3 team at the Paris Olympics. Hopefully, the young Sparks star enjoys a smooth-sailing 2025 as she prepares for her highly anticipated return to the W. 

The Lunar Owls will kick off their first-ever season in Unrivaled on Jan. 17.

