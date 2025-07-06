WNBA Fans React to Kelsey Plum's Vicious Move That Leveled Fever’s Lexie Hull
The Los Angeles Sparks were able to get an 89–87 win over the Indiana Fever (who were without Caitlin Clark again) on Saturday in a hard-fought game that had a few heated moments between the two teams.
While the first one led to Sophie Cunningham laughing about getting her necked grabbed while fighting for a loose ball, the second one saw the Sparks' Kelsey Plum absolutely running over the Fever's Lexie Hull in a wild moment that didn't get a whistle from the officials.
That incident happened in the fourth quarter of a tight game. Plum passed the ball away and collided with Hull, who fell to the ground. As Hull tried to get back up, Plum ran right through her.
Check this out:
WNBA fans had lots of reactions to the play:
