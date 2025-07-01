Is Caitlin Clark Playing vs. Lynx? Fever Coach Stresses 'Big Picture' Priorities
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has not missed a single game in her college or WNBA career prior to this season. On Tuesday night, she's set to miss her eighth.
Clark has been dealing with a left groin injury that kept her out of the Fever's last two contests. Before that, she suffered a quad injury that sidelined her for five games.
With the Fever set to face off against the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday, Clark is officially ruled out of the contest, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. It will mark her third straight absence due to her groin injury.
Fever coach Stephanie White previously told reporters Clark would be a game-time decision and stressed the importance of keeping the star guard healthy for the 44-game season.
“We'll see what happens as we go through shoot-around," White said early Tuesday afternoon. "Again, I think the most important thing for us is big picture. No sense in rushing anything, so we'll get her evaluated by the training staff and go from there."
The Commissioner's Cup championship game doesn't actually count toward the Fever's regular season record, but there is sizable financial incentive as the winner receives a $500,000 bonus to be split among the players.
Clark has averaged 18.2 points and 8.9 assists through nine games this year, and has surprisingly gone cold from beyond the arc in her last few appearances prior to her groin injury. Tip-off for the Commissioner's Cup Final is 8 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis.