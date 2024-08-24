A Spinning Diana Taurasi Dropped Breathtaking No-Look Dime to Mercury Teammate
In this story:
At 42 years old, Phoenix Mercury veteran Diana Taurasi has still got it.
In the second quarter of the Mercury's matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night, Taurasi deflected a pass on defense and tipped it to herself. Trying to push the ball down the floor on a fast break, Taurasi spun around and flung a no-look pass to teammate Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who caught it on one bounce and laid it in for two points.
An absolutely beauty of a pass.
Phoenix ended up beating the Dream 82–80 to improve to 16–14 on the season. In 32 minutes on the floor, Taurasi dropped 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with five assists, two rebounds and one steal.
The Mercury return to the floor Monday to host the New York Liberty at Footprint Center.
Published