A Spinning Diana Taurasi Dropped Breathtaking No-Look Dime to Mercury Teammate

Diana Taurasi notched a highlight-reel assist in the second quarter of the Mercury's matchup against Atlanta on Friday.
At 42 years old, Phoenix Mercury veteran Diana Taurasi has still got it.

In the second quarter of the Mercury's matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night, Taurasi deflected a pass on defense and tipped it to herself. Trying to push the ball down the floor on a fast break, Taurasi spun around and flung a no-look pass to teammate Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who caught it on one bounce and laid it in for two points.

An absolutely beauty of a pass.

Phoenix ended up beating the Dream 82–80 to improve to 16–14 on the season. In 32 minutes on the floor, Taurasi dropped 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with five assists, two rebounds and one steal.

The Mercury return to the floor Monday to host the New York Liberty at Footprint Center.

