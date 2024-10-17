SI

Kevin Durant Used Perfect Word to Describe Sabrina Ionescu’s Game-Winning Shot

Ionescu secured a Liberty Game 3 win thanks to a huge three-pointer in the last second.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates a Game 3 WNBA Finals win. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
With one second to go in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, Sabrina Ionescu called game by drowning a three-pointer to secure an 80–77 victory.

Ionescu impressed many basketball players and fans on Wednesday night with this shot, including Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. He tweeted about Ionescu's shot saying "Cold blooded killer" after her game-winner. But, Durant also praised Ionescu during his media availability on Thursday.

"That was an iconic shot," Durant said. "Memorable shot for her, the Liberty franchise, put them up 2–1. That was fun to watch, that was a great game."

Ionescu's "iconic" shot put the Liberty up 2–1 over the Lynx in the best-of-five series. New York just needs another win on Friday in order to capture the WNBA title, which would be the franchise's first.

