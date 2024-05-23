Storm Rookie Nika Mühl Pokes Fun at Her Visa Issues With Creative Pregame Fit
The Seattle Storm are set to host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night, but it's another WNBA rookie that is capturing some attention ahead of the game.
Storm rookie Nika Mühl is set to make her WNBA debut on Wednesday after missing the first part of the season due to complications in securing a visa. With official documentation now in tow, Mühl has been cleared to take the court with her teammates.
Ahead of her debut, Mühl entered Climate Pledge Arena wearing an outfit that poked fun at her difficulty gaining a visa. The 23-year-old Croatian donned a T-shirt with an image of her official U.S. visa, along with a big stamp that read "APPROVED."
Mühl was selected in the second round of the 2024 WNBA draft after four standout seasons at UConn. She averaged 6.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.3% from three-point range during her senior season.
Having cleared the significant obstacle preventing her from joining her teammates, Mühl will take the court with the Storm as they look to keep Clark and the Fever winless on the campaign.