Storm Sign Erica Wheeler After Two Seasons With the Fever
The Seattle Storm signed veteran WNBA star Erica Wheeler to their squad on Wednesday following her two seasons with the Indiana Fever.
Wheeler became an unrestricted free agent this offseason and it seemed likely that the Fever wouldn't pursue a new contract with her, especially after the team re-signed Kelsey Mitchell. Wheeler sat behind WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark last season.
Last season with the Fever, Wheeler started in just two games and appeared in a total of 39 games, averaging 3.6 points and 1.8 assists per game. She started in all 40 games during the 2023 season, the year before the Fever drafted Clark, and averaged 9.9 points and five assists per game.
Wheeler's currently playing for the Nesibe Aydin GSK in the Women’s Basketball Super League in Turkey. She's averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game there.
The Storm will be Wheeler's fifth WNBA team after the New York Liberty, Atlanta Dream, Fever and Los Angeles Sparks. Seattle has won four WNBA titles in its history. Last season, the Storm fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Las Vegas Aces.