Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty Are Ready to Prove This Year Is Different
Sabrina Ionescu crossed half court, dribbling out the basketball before spiking it as the game clock ticked to zero. If anyone deserved to call “game” it was Ionescu, who put up a playoff career-high 36 points in Game 2 to sweep the Atlanta Dream and lift the New York Liberty to the WNBA semifinals. MVP chants echoed through the Brooklyn crowd as Ionescu lined up at the charity stripe with just seconds remaining. Draining two free throws, Ionescu slammed the door shut on a 91–82 victory, ending the Dream’s season.
"Spike Lee gave me a high five,” Ionescu said after the game. “I felt like New York was just like injected into my veins. I was like, We're winning this."
Ionescu acted as New York’s maestro, whipping Barclays Center—Lee included—into a frenzy. Her stat line was sterling with five threes, nine assists and three steals. But it was the 26-year-old’s confidence and overall impact on the game that felt notable. If the Liberty want their upcoming semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces to go differently than last year’s Finals, they will need this version of Ionescu to show up.
After watching A’ja Wilson & Co. lift the trophy on her team’s home floor last year, Ionescu entered the 2024 season with a noticeable focus, seemingly using the offseason to broaden her skill set and hone in on her role with New York. Ionescu’s regular season field goal and three-point percentage may be down from ’23, but her average points per game are up (18.2 from 17) and so are her assists (6.2 from 4.4). She’s improved off the ball as well, helping to open up her teammates and diversify the Liberty’s offense.
“I think Sab is somebody who you can tell put in work in terms of getting better,” Dream coach Tanisha Wright said following Ionescu’s 36-point explosion against Atlanta. “She’s just somebody who has gotten better over her time in the W and kudos to her for putting in that work and understanding this is the best league in the world, you got to stay hungry in this league and you got to continue to add and continue to get better and she’s done that.”
Ionescu’s improvements have come in areas not reflected in the box score, too, which Liberty coach Sandy Brondello has been quick to point out. “Sabrina has really developed a leadership part,” Brondello said in June, “taking new players under her wing, making them feel comfortable.” After five seasons in the league (four full seasons on the floor), a trip to the Finals and a brand new Olympic gold medal to her name, Ionescu has now had the kind of weighty experiences that build confidence. Even on a squad with former WNBA MVPs and champions in Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot, Ionescu has been able to put her fingerprints on the Liberty’s DNA.
Chemistry has been a major talking point for New York this season, as it was in last year’s playoffs. The Liberty, in their first campaign with new additions Stewart, Vandersloot and Jones, didn’t have the alchemy that the tight-knit Las Vegas squad did. This year is different. New York has won together and lost big together. And that connection has shown up on the court, especially with Ionescu and Jones. “They both have great chemistry together,” Brondello said, and that was once again on display in New York’s first-round series. Jones, who notched 20 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in Game 2, spoke about the importance of Ionescu opening things up for the rest of the team. “The defense doesn’t really know what to do when we’re moving, we’re screening, the ball is moving and she’s a big part of everything,” Jones said.
A familiar foe now awaits the Liberty. They will be the first to tell you it doesn’t matter who their semifinal opponent is, it’s about getting the job done. But redemption is on the menu with the Aces. In the 2023 Finals, Ionescu averaged 9.8 points, shooting 31.6% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc. She’ll be eager to improve upon that performance this go around. And she should. Ionescu has since diversified her offense, relying less on outside shots and expanding her ability to finish at the rim.
The poise she’s shown throughout this season will also be tested. “She’s a winner,” said Bondello. “In the end, she’s a winner. She wants to win.” Ionescu will have a chance to live up to billing on the biggest stage, against her team’s spiciest rival. The Aces may be the reigning champions. But this year is different. New York is different. And critically, so is Ionescu.