Three Potential WNBA All-Star Replacements If Caitlin Clark Misses Game to Injury
Caitlin Clark is once again sidelined with an injury, set to miss action for the Indiana Fever for the second time this season after sustaining a groin injury during Tuesday's win against the Connecticut Sun.
Clark was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Liberty, which is the Fever's final game before Gainbridge Fieldhouse is due to play host to the WNBA's All-Star weekend. Clark's status for Saturday's All-Star Game is up in the air as a result of the injury, so it's possible she won't be able to take the court in front of her home fans.
Of course, if Clark can't play, that would vacate a roster spot for another deserving WNBA star to make the All-Star Game. We're going to look at three players who could potentially step in and replace Clark if she's unable to go on Saturday night.
Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks
Dearica Hamby made the All-Star Game last season and despite posting similar numbers in 2025, she was left off this year's roster. The Sparks forward is averaging 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting at a 53.7% clip from the field. Although her team has struggled, she's been one of L.A.'s lone bright spots on the season. She has five double-doubles on the year and has scored 25 or more points in four games.
Brittney Sykes, Washington Mystics
Giving an 11-11 Mystics team three All-Stars may have been difficult to justify, but Sykes is certainly deserving of a spot on the roster given her play this year. The veteran guard is averaging a career-high 17.1 points and 4.4 assists, though she's struggled a bit with efficiency by shooting 38.2% from the field. Sykes is enjoying the best season of her career, but she wasn't rewarded with a place in the All-Star Game alongside her rookie teammates in Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.
Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx
There might not be a better defensive player in the WNBA than Alanna Smith, who's impact for the league-best 20-4 Lynx is invaluable. Smith is a capable offensive player, averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, but she is a force to be reckoned with on the opposite end. She averages 2.2 blocks per game in addition to 1.2 steals and makes life difficult for opponents in the paint. She would be the fourth All-Star from the Lynx if she got the nod, but considering they've been the WNBA's best team by a wide margin, she's more than deserving of a place on the roster.