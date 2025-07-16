Is Caitlin Clark Playing in the WNBA All-Star Game? Latest Injury Updates on the Fever Star
Caitlin Clark has battled injuries for most of the 2025 WNBA season, and a new issue has popped up that may leave her out of the 2025 All-Star Game. The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever star’s home arena, but she aggravated a groin injury that has thrown her status into doubt.
So far in 2025, Clark has only played in 13 of the Indiana Fever’s 22 games. In that time, she has averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.1 minutes per game. She has struggled to recreate her form from a brilliant rookie campaign in 2024, largely due to not being at full health.
Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for WNBA All-Star Game
On July 15, Clark announced she would compete in the three-point competition at the All-Star Game in Indianapolis. But, in the Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun that night, she aggravated a left groin injury that saw her sit out the final 30 seconds of the game.
On Wednesday, the Fever ruled out Clark for their game against the New York Liberty, signaling that the injury is serious enough she may have to miss more time.
With the All-Star Game approaching this weekend, the league’s top vote-getter’s status is in doubt. She has dealt with multiple injuries this season and this appears to be the latest in a line of unfortunate events.
Caitlin Clark’s Injury History
Clark played in all 40 of the Fever’s games as a rookie but she hasn’t continued that streak in her second season.
The 23-year-old dealt with a lower leg injury during the preseason and missed a May 3 matchup against the Washington Mystics, but it didn’t seem serious.
On May 26, the Fever announced she was dealing with a strained lefty quadriceps, suffered during the team’s May 24 matchup against the Liberty. She returned for Indiana’s June 14 game against New York, having missed five games.
On June 26, Clark was reported to be dealing with a left groin strain that kept her out for the next four games. She returned in an 80-61 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on June 9. Indiana won its next three games and appeared to be building momentum but now the team’s star is hurt again.
Could Caitlin Clark Miss the WNBA All-Star Game?
Despite being the league’s top vote-getter and drafting her team as one of the game’s captains, it is possible Clark could miss the All-Star Game. The Fever could opt to have her sit out to rest and prevent a re-aggravation of the injury.
The game being played in Clark’s home arena complicates matters. It’s possible she opts to play for that reason alone. If she does opt to sit out, it’s a sure bet the WNBA has her involved in All-Star weekend in some capacity.