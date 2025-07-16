Fever Coach Clarifies Caitlin Clark Injury Following Win vs. Sun
Caitlin Clark ended the Fever's 85-77 win over the Sun on Tuesday night in an unfortunate way.
After notching an assist in the final minute, Clark appeared to grab her leg. She went to the bench and put a towel over her head, causing the WNBA world to wonder if she re-aggravated the groin injury that just kept her out of five games ahead of last week. She looked noticeably upset on the bench.
Fever coach Stephanie White was immediately asked about Clark's status when arriving at her postgame press conference. White didn't seem to have much information yet, but there will likely be more updates ahead of Wednesday night's game against the New York Liberty. The coach didn't initially sound too concerned about Clark.
"No update. Just felt a little something in her groin so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens from there," White said.
Clark is set to serve as one of two captains along with Napheesa Collier for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. She's also scheduled to participate in the three-point contest on Friday night.