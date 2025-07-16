SI

Fever Coach Clarifies Caitlin Clark Injury Following Win vs. Sun

The Fever star appeared to aggravate her groin injury in the final minute of the win over Connecticut.

Madison Williams

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark sits on the bench.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark sits on the bench. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark ended the Fever's 85-77 win over the Sun on Tuesday night in an unfortunate way.

After notching an assist in the final minute, Clark appeared to grab her leg. She went to the bench and put a towel over her head, causing the WNBA world to wonder if she re-aggravated the groin injury that just kept her out of five games ahead of last week. She looked noticeably upset on the bench.

Fever coach Stephanie White was immediately asked about Clark's status when arriving at her postgame press conference. White didn't seem to have much information yet, but there will likely be more updates ahead of Wednesday night's game against the New York Liberty. The coach didn't initially sound too concerned about Clark.

"No update. Just felt a little something in her groin so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens from there," White said.

Clark is set to serve as one of two captains along with Napheesa Collier for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. She's also scheduled to participate in the three-point contest on Friday night.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/WNBA