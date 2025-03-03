Serena Williams Joins Ownership Group for WNBA's Toronto Tempo
Tennis legend Serena Williams has joined the ownership group of WNBA expansion franchise the Toronto Tempo, the team announced Monday.
"I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo," Williams said in a press release. "This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes—I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with [co-owner Larry Tanenbaum] and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy."
"Serena is a champion," added team President Teresa Resch. "She's the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible. She's set the bar for women in sport, business and the world - and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring - we're thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women's Day with this announcement."
Per the release, Williams will have an "active" role in jersey designs and will help "forge unique merchandise collaborations with the team."
The club also shared the news with a post and video on social media.
The Tempo will make their WNBA debut in 2026. Williams' ownership/investing is pending final league approval.