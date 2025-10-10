Trio of Finals Participants Highlights All-WNBA Teams
The year 2025 marked yet another step upward on the WNBA's rising trajectory, as the league—seemingly better than ever with the addition of the expansion Valkyries—weathered injuries to Fever guard and top draw Caitlin Clark just fine.
Accordingly, this year's All-WNBA team overflowed with star power—starting, on the first team, with two participants in the ongoing WNBA Finals.
Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas and Aces center A'ja Wilson both made the first team, the league announced in a release Friday afternoon. Thomas is making her third straight first-team appearance and fourth appearance overall, while Wilson is making her fifth first-team appearance and sixth straight appearance overall.
Other first-teamers include Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (a three-time first-teamer and a four-time All-WNBAer), Dream guard Allisha Gray (a first-timer), and Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell (also a first-timer).
The second team is composed of Fever center and forward Aliyah Boston (a first-timer), Wings guard Paige Bueckers (a rookie, and thus first-timer), Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (a four-time second teamer), Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (a seven-time second teamer and a first teamer with the Sparks in 2016), and Las Vegas guard Jackie Young (a two-time second teamer).
The Aces and Phoenix are scheduled to play Game 4 of the Finals Friday.