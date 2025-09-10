Unrivaled Announces Expansion Ahead of Possible WNBA Work Stoppage
Unrivaled, the three-on-three women's basketball league, is expanding according to Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal. The league will add two more teams as well as add an extra night to their weekly schedule in Year 2.
The expansion teams will be called the Hive Basketball Club and Breeze Basketball Club.
The inventive league drew more than 200,000 viewers per night for TNT and truTV in its inaugural season as founders Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart looked to capitalize on the rapidly growing audience for women's sports.
Last season they played games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and this year they will add another night giving broadcasters another night of live games.
This news comes as the WNBA appears headed for a work stoppage. The increased interest in the sport thanks to Caitlin Clark's arrival has made the current WNBA salary structure untenable for the players. Unrivaled salaries were $222,000 for the two month season in 2025, which was already higher than the WNBA max salary.
The league is already set to add Paige Bueckers and has already signed NIL deals with some of the biggest women's college basketball stars heading into the '25-'26 season.