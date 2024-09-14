Caitlin Clark Passes Alyssa Thomas to Break WNBA's Single-Season Assist Record
Caitlin Clark's historic rookie season in the WNBA continues.
Clark broke the WNBA's all-time record for the most assists in a single season Friday night during the Indiana Fever's matchup against Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Clark entered the game just four assists away from tying the single-season record held by Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas, who set the mark with 316 assists in 2023. Clark notched her record-breaking 317th assist—and fifth dime of the night—in the second quarter by setting up teammate Kelsey Mitchell for a bucket on an inbounds pass.
WNBA Single-Season Assist Record
RANK
PLAYER
ASSISTS
YEAR
1
Caitlin Clark (IND)
317*
2024
2
Alyssa Thomas (CON)
316
2023
3
Courtney Vandersloot (NYL)
314
2023
4
Courtney Vandersloot (CHI)
300
2019
5
Chelsea Gray (LVA)
291
2023
Clark has set several records over the first few months of her professional basketball career. She broke the single-game assist record by dropping 19 dimes against the Dallas Wings on July 17, and she set the WNBA's rookie single-season assist record on Aug. 19. Clark also has drained more three-pointers than any rookie in league history and became the first rookie to record multiple triple-doubles.
Clark and the Fever entered Friday's matchup against Las Vegas with a 19–18 record, good for sixth place in the WNBA. They will wrap up the regular season with a tilt against the Wings on Sunday and a visit to Washington, D.C., to play the Mystics on Sept. 19.