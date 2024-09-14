SI

Caitlin Clark Passes Alyssa Thomas to Break WNBA's Single-Season Assist Record

The Fever rookie phenom continues to rewrite the league's record book.

Tom Dierberger

Clark entered Friday's game against the Aces averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
Clark entered Friday's game against the Aces averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest. / Erick W. Rasco / Sports Illustrated
In this story:

Caitlin Clark's historic rookie season in the WNBA continues.

Clark broke the WNBA's all-time record for the most assists in a single season Friday night during the Indiana Fever's matchup against Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Clark entered the game just four assists away from tying the single-season record held by Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas, who set the mark with 316 assists in 2023. Clark notched her record-breaking 317th assist—and fifth dime of the night—in the second quarter by setting up teammate Kelsey Mitchell for a bucket on an inbounds pass.

WNBA Single-Season Assist Record

RANK

PLAYER

ASSISTS

YEAR

1

Caitlin Clark (IND)

317*

2024

2

Alyssa Thomas (CON)

316

2023

3

Courtney Vandersloot (NYL)

314

2023

4

Courtney Vandersloot (CHI)

300

2019

5

Chelsea Gray (LVA)

291

2023

Clark has set several records over the first few months of her professional basketball career. She broke the single-game assist record by dropping 19 dimes against the Dallas Wings on July 17, and she set the WNBA's rookie single-season assist record on Aug. 19. Clark also has drained more three-pointers than any rookie in league history and became the first rookie to record multiple triple-doubles.

Clark and the Fever entered Friday's matchup against Las Vegas with a 19–18 record, good for sixth place in the WNBA. They will wrap up the regular season with a tilt against the Wings on Sunday and a visit to Washington, D.C., to play the Mystics on Sept. 19.

More of the Latest Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/WNBA